Frampton’s performance against Tennessee Tech earns him C-USA Player of the Week

DALLAS, Tx. (WBKO) -After a big-time performance against Tennessee Tech, Western Kentucky Basketball’s Luke Frampton has earned Conference USA Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

With Charles Bassey out with back spasms, Frampton got his first start as a Hilltopper and made a major impact for WKU. The redshirt junior shot 6 of 9 (66.7%) from behind the arc and added four points from the free-throw line, leading the team with 22 points. The Poca, W.Va., native also had five rebounds and two assists in his best performance this season.

In the second half, Frampton knocked down three 3-pointers in a two and a half minute span to put the Tops up 75-55 with just under five minutes to go in the ball game.

The last Hilltopper to sink six 3-pointers in a game was Cameron Justice on Nov. 25, 2019, against Fordham in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.

This was the third time in Frampton’s career to score at least 22 points. He scored 24 twice as a redshirt freshman at Davidson.

Frampton is 12th in the conference in 3-pointers made with 20. This is his first award of the season and the fourth Player of the Week honor for WKU. Dayvion McKnight and Charles Bassey have also won weekly awards this season.

The Hilltoppers begin conference play on the road against Charlotte this Friday.

