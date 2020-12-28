Glasgow woman says she never received her unemployment this year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the end of the year, but many are still lacking unemployment for this year.

Audrey Trivett filed for unemployment in March when her company halted production. The Glasgow woman says she couldn’t get the funds for the months she was out of work and has felt the financial effects ever since.

Trivett ended up taking out a loan to support herself through this hard year. Now, she says she believes nothing will change.

”I feel like that they think that they’ve gone without it this long then they’re not hurting anymore because they’re back at work. But, no, it did. It put a big damper on me whenever I wasn’t getting anything,” explains Trivett.

13 News received many more messages about unemployment issues in Kentucky. For unemployment concerns, you can reach out to the Kentucky Career Center, and to determine if you are eligible, visit benefits.gov.

