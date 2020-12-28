Advertisement

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to replace more than 18,000 roadside lights

Dec. 28, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Finance and Administration Cabinet will replace thousands of roadway lighting fixtures across the state with energy-saving LED lights.

The initiative was announced today and the upgrades will reduce the energy consumption of roadway lighting systems by more than fifty percent and save more than $2.8 million a year in reduced utility and maintenance costs.

KTC will also be replacing around 1,500 lights in garages and parking lots and will replace roadside controller boxes and cabinets and the relocation of crash-prone poles.

Work began in November and is expected to be complete by early 2022.

