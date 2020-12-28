KSP says celebrate accordingly during New Year’s especially when driving

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the New Year just days away, Kentucky State Police are warning drivers to be careful on the roads.

KSP says they know everyone wants to celebrate the upcoming year, but add that for those defying the laws they’ll be on higher alert during the upcoming end of the year celebrations.

“Kentucky State Police is going to increase its patrol of interstates and other highways, increased roadblocks to observe for impaired drivers, all in the interest of keeping Kentucky’s roadways safe. Obviously, we want to encourage everyone to seek out a sober driver if they choose to celebrate during the holidays. Don’t drink and drive, wear your seatbelts, and obey all traffic laws.”

