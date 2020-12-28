Advertisement

KSP says celebrate accordingly during New Year’s especially when driving

KSP says celebrate accordingly during New Year's
KSP says celebrate accordingly during New Year's(WBKO)
By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the New Year just days away, Kentucky State Police are warning drivers to be careful on the roads.

KSP says they know everyone wants to celebrate the upcoming year, but add that for those defying the laws they’ll be on higher alert during the upcoming end of the year celebrations.

“Kentucky State Police is going to increase its patrol of interstates and other highways, increased roadblocks to observe for impaired drivers, all in the interest of keeping Kentucky’s roadways safe. Obviously, we want to encourage everyone to seek out a sober driver if they choose to celebrate during the holidays. Don’t drink and drive, wear your seatbelts, and obey all traffic laws.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

November 18, 2017 Bowling Green, KY USA Western Kentucky outside hitter Alyssa Cavanaugh (7) at...
WKU Volleyball legend Alyssa Cavanaugh passes away
A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday,...
No device found in 2nd truck parked in Tennessee; driver charged
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
Bowling Green man receives Pfizer vaccine in Covid-19 trial.
Bowling Green man receives actual COVID-19 vaccine during trial phase
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Latest News

An emergency utility repair project by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities will close the...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to replace more than 18,000 roadside lights
Kentucky State Police Cruiser
KSP speaks out on 911 disruptions as a result of Nashville Explosion
Nashville Explosion
Nashville Explosion impacts BG artist’s home
New cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.
Barren River District Health Department confirms 18,214 cases of COVID-19 in the district