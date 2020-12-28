KSP speaks out on 911 disruptions as a result of Nashville Explosion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As the Nashville explosion continues arising questions, many in our community felt the impact of the blast.

With it being so near an AT&T hub many in the community did not have any service, including 911 lines for many agencies including state police.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 Sergeant Brandon Brooks spoke on the swift action of their dispatchers.

“Our telecommunicators whenever the lines went down, immediately adjusted to it, and were able to begin taking those calls that ring in to the hard-line. There was some concern just because of the nature that had caused the outage, but they maintained their professionalism and picked right up without skipping a beat.”

SGT Brooks also sends a message to everyone, and says, “it’s a cause for concern, obviously, the community having trouble reaching us, but they can rest assured that we stay ready and capable to receive any calls made to us and respond accordingly.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.