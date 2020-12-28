Advertisement

Local nurses say ICU is busier this holiday than in past years

Hospitals already tend to be pretty full due to seasonal illnesses this time of year, a health official warns.(file (Custom credit) | Laura Bowen)
By Faith King
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local nurses say hospitals are usually slow during the holidays, but Christmas during a pandemic saw a busier ICU.

Brooke Hanger-Yates, an ICU nurse at Baptist Health, has been a nurse for years. She said the ICU is busier now than it’s been all year.

“Just to see our patients being alone and even my staff that I work with, they’re putting everything they can into being there for our patients,” Hanger-Yates said.

Hanger-Yates said the hospital has been decorated with trees and stockings, but this year has just been different. She said most patients are too sick to even realize the season. Hanger-Yates worked on Christmas Eve and said although it was hard being away from her family, she knows her job is needed.

“I miss my family,” Hanger-Yates added. “But I know that there’s people here that need me, and there’s people in my staff, they need me here.

Sam Reid, another Baptist Health ICU nurse said the ICU numbers are heartbreaking, she’s hoping people chose safety this year while celebrating Christmas, for the sake of those who didn’t have an option to be with family, especially due to COVID-19.

“Think of yourself and think about others,” Reid said. “Sometimes we don’t have to see to believe, you don’t have to see Santa Claus to believe in the spirit of Christmas. I hope you don’t have to see the ICU to believe in Christmas.”

