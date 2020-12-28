Nashville Explosion impacts BG artist’s home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The impact of the Nashville Explosion has been felt in many areas, and for one Bowling Green artist, it was felt in her second home.

Andee Rudloff is an artist in Vette City, and currently has a studio in Bowling Green and a house in Nashville.

She tells 13 News that her family who is currently staying at her Nashville home, filled her in on what had happened, but that initially, they thought it was an earthquake or a close train that might’ve derailed.

She adds that her home is two and a half miles away from the explosion and the impact of it shook her windows.

When asked about her initial thoughts on the explosion, Andee says, “it’s just mind-blowing, I mean, here it is, like a really typically sleepy night in downtown Nashville, and I had just been down there, I had driven up because, I was going to see my mom, on Christmas Eve. So I ended up staying at the studio and got up early the next morning to head back down to Nashville, and when I heard the news, the first thing was to try to get online and, see what was going on. Of course, immediately I started having trouble with my phone, it was hit or miss.”

Rudloff adds that East Nashville has been greatly impacted by the tornado, followed by the pandemic and protests and now the explosion, but she says it is amazing to see people persevere through the worst.

