Sen. Mitch McConnell commends President Trump’s decision to sign COVID-19 relief legislation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - President Donald Trump signed the COVID-19 relief and government funding legislation Sunday evening.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell applauded the President’s decision to sign the legislation, “I thank the President for signing this relief into law, along with full-year government funding legislation that will continue the rebuilding and modernization of our Armed Forces that his Administration has championed,” said McConnell. “His leadership has prevented a government shutdown at a time when our nation could not have afforded one.”

You can see McConnells’ reaction here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.