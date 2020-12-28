Some public officials get vaccinated, others wait until vaccine is more widely available

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This morning both the mayor and director of health for Fayette County were scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the health department. That ended up not happening, because they wanted to wait until it was more widely available for those who needed it.

We have seen a number of public officials get the COVID-19 vaccine, including Governor Andy Beshear, and this morning Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon and Secretary of State Michael Adams. They said they wanted to show the public the vaccine is safe and encourage its widespread use.

(Story continues below tweet.)

Like @VP, Senate President Stivers and House Speaker Osborne, I’ve taken the coronavirus vaccine in order to promote its safety and efficacy to my constituents. Whether your politics are red or blue, this vaccine is for you. Let's defeat this virus for good. pic.twitter.com/n0vFrxoZim — KY SOS Michael Adams (@KYSecState) December 28, 2020

Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton were scheduled to get the vaccine this morning, but that event was canceled about an hour before it was supposed to start. A statement from the mayor said she fully supports the vaccine and intends to get one. But with there being limited availability she wanted healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care residents and others to get the vaccine first.

Over the weekend, we reported on the vaccine being available to the general public at the Walgreens on Lane Allen Road. An employee there told us they gave out doses to the general public, before running out.

We reached out to Walgreens multiple times about how this happened, and they have yet to respond. Those vaccines do have a very short shelf life, so once they are thawed, they had to be used, or risk being wasted.

The governor’s office told us Walgreens has a contract with the federal government to distribute the vaccines.

Emergency management here in Lexington says they’ve worked with the city to distribute their doses to healthcare workers and first responders, which is something they were able to do last week.

“We were able to get the paramedics done. Because they are considered healthcare workers. So that’s a good start in that regard. So they are being great partners and working through this if they need support. Now that we have the paramedics vaccinated we’ll be able to support them in other vaccination clinics,” said Pat Dugger with Lexington Emergency Management.

As far as testing in Lexington, there are still multiple testing sites operated by the city, including their mobile testing site which is running for the next four days at Tates Creek Golf Course.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.