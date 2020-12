Tennessee man arrested in Glasgow on drug charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee man was arrested on Saturday by Glasgow Police after failing a sobriety test and a search of his vehicle.

Jeremy L. Bultema of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee was arrested and charged with Careless Driving, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Substance 1st Offense.

The arrest was made by Officer Robert Jenkins, assisted by K9 Joe, Officer John Warnock, and Sgt. Wesley Hicks.

Bultema was released on December 26th.

