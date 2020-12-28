Travel nurse shares her experience responding to COVID-19 crisis

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Healthcare workers have been the emerging heroes of 2020, responding to the COVID crisis in all cities and pockets of the country.

Lynette Harlow is a Hart County native who now resides in Houston, Texas. The Intensive Care Unit nurse has traveled to the northeast this year to assist patients in the ICU in New York City and now at a field hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, where she has been working through the Christmas holiday.

Harlow said, “I would like people to remember that it is real and regardless of the survival rate, survival doesn’t mean the same thing as thriving. Maybe you will have very small symptoms, very minor illness, but there could be effects that you suffer later down the road and I have seen that come to fruition as we’ve gone on through this pandemic. This can affect you long-term so protect yourself, protect your families, protect your friends. It’s not just ourselves that we are protecting when we wear our masks and when we practice good safety.”

She says the vaccine is giving her hope, but that it will take some time to see herd immunity. “Basically this has been a miracle of science and we have never before in my lifetime needed something like this so quickly, but it’s amazing what happens when we fund science,” said Harlow. “Very encouraging what can happen in science when we allocate the proper funds to get that done.”

Harlow encourages people to wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid crowds and wash your hands regularly. She also encouraged those who are experiencing pandemic fatigue to consider those who are fighting this virus alone. “They’re dying alone without anyone they know with them. Our nurses, our doctors, our healthcare systems are overwhelmed and we’re at the point of breaking. There’s no beds. It’s just a terrible condition and the isolation that’s come from it, on all levels, I understand is very hard. But the conditions in the hospital are much tougher than staying home alone for a little longer.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.