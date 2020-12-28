Advertisement

Travel nurse shares her experience responding to COVID-19 crisis

By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Healthcare workers have been the emerging heroes of 2020, responding to the COVID crisis in all cities and pockets of the country.

Lynette Harlow is a Hart County native who now resides in Houston, Texas. The Intensive Care Unit nurse has traveled to the northeast this year to assist patients in the ICU in New York City and now at a field hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, where she has been working through the Christmas holiday.

Harlow said, “I would like people to remember that it is real and regardless of the survival rate, survival doesn’t mean the same thing as thriving. Maybe you will have very small symptoms, very minor illness, but there could be effects that you suffer later down the road and I have seen that come to fruition as we’ve gone on through this pandemic. This can affect you long-term so protect yourself, protect your families, protect your friends. It’s not just ourselves that we are protecting when we wear our masks and when we practice good safety.”

She says the vaccine is giving her hope, but that it will take some time to see herd immunity. “Basically this has been a miracle of science and we have never before in my lifetime needed something like this so quickly, but it’s amazing what happens when we fund science,” said Harlow. “Very encouraging what can happen in science when we allocate the proper funds to get that done.”

Harlow encourages people to wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid crowds and wash your hands regularly. She also encouraged those who are experiencing pandemic fatigue to consider those who are fighting this virus alone. “They’re dying alone without anyone they know with them. Our nurses, our doctors, our healthcare systems are overwhelmed and we’re at the point of breaking. There’s no beds. It’s just a terrible condition and the isolation that’s come from it, on all levels, I understand is very hard. But the conditions in the hospital are much tougher than staying home alone for a little longer.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday,...
No device found in 2nd truck parked in Tennessee; driver charged
November 18, 2017 Bowling Green, KY USA Western Kentucky outside hitter Alyssa Cavanaugh (7) at...
WKU Volleyball legend Alyssa Cavanaugh passes away
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Bowling Green man receives Pfizer vaccine in Covid-19 trial.
Bowling Green man receives actual COVID-19 vaccine during trial phase

Latest News

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles plans to get COVID-19 vaccine, but waiting his turn
The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently investigating multiple burglaries in...
Allen County Sheriff’s Department investigating burglaries in Adolphus
ICU travel nurse sharing her experiences responding to COVID crisis
ICU travel nurse shares her experience responding to COVID crisis
Tracking heavy rainfall for the latter half of the week
Clouds and cool today, but warm and wet weather is on the way!