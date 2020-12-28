Advertisement

Two arrested on drug charges in Glasgow

A Kentucky man and a Mississppi man have been arrested on drug charges in Glasgow
By Marisa Williams
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop in Glasgow.

The driver, Aaron Miller of Brownsville, KY. (left) consented to a search of the vehicle where they found Methamphetamine, Naloxone Hydrochloride pills, and digital scales.

Miller was arrested and charged with Speeding 10 MPH Over Limit, License To Be In Possession, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Ethan Thompson of Petal, MS. (right) was arrested in connection and charged with Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Both men have since been released.

