Two arrested on drug charges in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop in Glasgow.

The driver, Aaron Miller of Brownsville, KY. (left) consented to a search of the vehicle where they found Methamphetamine, Naloxone Hydrochloride pills, and digital scales.

Miller was arrested and charged with Speeding 10 MPH Over Limit, License To Be In Possession, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Ethan Thompson of Petal, MS. (right) was arrested in connection and charged with Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Both men have since been released.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.