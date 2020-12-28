Warren County officials ask for public’s help to identify illegal dumps

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Warren County officials asked that citizens use the winter months to get out and about and help find illegal dumps.

“This is that time of year that we can most easily identified illegal open dumps on private property,” said county Division for Environmental Planning & Technical Assistance Coordinator Stan Reagan.

In 2021, the county will clean up about 10 more illegal dumpsites, all which were reported in 2020 by citizens who found them on their properties or by county employees who happened to see a tell‐tale sign prompting an investigation.

“We’re fortunate enough that since 1993, we’ve been cleaning up illegal dumps with matching‐grant monies,” Reagan said. “This has enabled us to get the most visible of these eyesores and environmental threats eradicated.”

Reagan says that locating such dumps on private property has become more problematic and that they need volunteers to point them out. “Sometimes that’s a new property owner, a family member or realty agent looking to clean up the site to sell it without the value‐depressing dump on it.”

Reagan said Warren County is offering amnesty this season for anyone who reports an illegal dump, including property owners who come forward.

“What we’ll ask anyone to do is to allow us to inspect the dumpsite and characterize it. If it meets the criteria (which is anything larger than a pickup truck load in a concentrated area), we’ll request grant funds to clean the site and suspend any enforcement of property maintenance fines ‐ as long as the property owner is working with us and keeps the site clean. They must be subscribed to weekly trash pickup, too.”

Cost is free to the landowner.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.