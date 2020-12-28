Yo-Yo Temperatures and a WET Finish to 2020!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday featured a good dose of sunshine, although readings were a lot cooler than Sunday when afternoon temps nearly reached 60 degrees! Look for a seasonably cool day with a little more sunshine Tuesday before BIG changes happen beginning Wednesday and lasting into New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day!

Tuesday will bring us a mix of sun and clouds to go with highs topping out in the mid 40s. Clouds increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a frontal system approaches from out of the Plains. Ahead of it, south winds pick up Wednesday, with gusts 30-40 mph possible by Wednesday afternoon. Showers will develop to our west late Wednesday, with rain becoming more widespread Wednesday night. Temps will be mild Wednesday night, only dipping into the low 40s.

A cold front slips through early Thursday (New Year’s Eve) before it rides north as a warm front in response to yet another area of low pressure and trailing cold front arriving Thursday night. Our New Year’s Eve looks damp, with periods of rain, some of it potentially heavy. There’s also a possibility for a few thunderstorms Thursday night, depending on how much unstable air works into the region. Some 2-3″ of rain is likely Wednesday night through Friday morning (New Year’s Day).

The first weekend of 2021 features readings returning to near seasonal levels with brighter skies also making a comeback. Expect another warmup for the start of next week, with highs back into the 50s Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cool. High 46, Low 38, winds E-10

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Windy and Warmer. Chance of showers late. High 60, Low 40, winds S-18, G-35

THURSDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Rain Likely, Thunder Possible Late. High: 48, low 43, winds NE-8

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 39

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 27

Record High: 72 (2015)

Record Low: -1 (1894)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.00″ (-2.40″)

Yearly Precip: 53.38″ (+3.89″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:37 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

