Zappe follows former offensive coordinator to The Hill

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Record-setting quarterback and college football’s leading passer in 2020 is coming to The Hill.

Bailey Zappe, a transfer from Houston Baptist has signed with the Hilltoppers, WKU Football announced on Sunday. Zappe joins the Tops after his former offensive coordinator Zach Kittley was hired by WKU earlier this month. He is the fourth Huskie to recently come to The Hill, including starting HBU receivers Jerreth Sterns and Josh Sterns.

The success of the Huskies air raid offense generated a lot of noise across the country, despite only playing four games. In a shortened season, Zappe completed 141-of-215 passes (65.6%) for 1,833 yards, with 15 touchdowns and one interception. His 458.3 yards per game ranks 83.3 yards above leading FBS passer and Heisman Trophy Finalist Kyle Trask of Florida (375 yards per game).

The Victoria, Texas, native had his biggest performance against Big 12 opponent Texas Tech. Zappe completed 30-of-49 passes for 567 yards with four touchdowns. HBU lost a close one 35-33 but came in as a 40-point underdog. His 567 yards were the most ever for an FCS player against an FBS defense.

Zappe and the Huskies put up 480 pass yards and three scores at North Texas, 406 and five scores at LA Tech, and 380 and three scores at Eastern Kentucky.

Zappe finished 2020 with 10,004 career passing yards, which leads all active FCS quarterbacks. Only three FBS quarterbacks rank ahead of him: Shane Buechele of SMU [11,660], Sam Ehlinger of Texas [11,276], and Brady White of Memphis [10,949].

Over the past three seasons, with Kittley as his offensive coordinator, Zappe has a 61.9% completion rate and averaged 313.2 yards per game, with 73 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. In his career at HBU, he completed 900-of-1,477 passes (60.9%) for 10,004 yards, with 78 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

In 2019, Zappe started all 12 games for the Huskies, completing 357-of-560 passes (63.8%) for 3,811, with an FCS-best 35 touchdowns compared to 15 interceptions. He was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which recognizes the most outstanding offensive player in FCS.

Zappe started all 11 of HBU’s 11 games in 2018 and 9-of-11 as a true freshman in 2017. He earned the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll each of his first three years while studying sports medicine at HBU.

He joins seven others so far in WKU’s 2021 signing class, including the previously-mentioned Sterns brothers, running back Adam Cofield, cornerback Miguel Edwards, linebacker Matthew Flint, tight end River Helms and quarterback Chance McDonald.

