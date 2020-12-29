Allen County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

The Allen County Health Department reports 24 new cases of COVID-19.

Allen County is currently in the Red Zone for cases. They ask that you be vigilant, wear a mask in public, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover coughs and sneezes. The add if you are sick, stay home from work, school, or other activities and if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, seek medical care, and they encourage testing for anyone who is symptomatic.

Allen County now has had a total of 1,146 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak and 407 cases for the month. Currently 938 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 189 active cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 18 deaths.

