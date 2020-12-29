Advertisement

Bowling Green Police Department hiring 911 dispatchers

By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an emergency or catastrophe, getting help begins with dialing 911. The person on the other end of the line is ready and prepared to connect you to the assistance you need from law enforcement, firefighters or medical services. The Bowling Green Police Department is currently hiring dispatchers.

Every 911 call in Warren County is processed through the Bowling Green Police Department Communications Center. “Most of the time people think of first responders as police officers or firefighters or EMS, when really the dispatchers are our first responders. They are the first contact that our citizens have when they are in a crisis situation, so they are a vital piece of the puzzle in getting emergency services to people that need it,” said Deputy Chief Penny Bowles.

The application deadline is January 10, 2021. Learn more about the requirements and how to apply to be a 911 dispatcher here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
A Kentucky man and a Mississppi man have been arrested on drug charges in Glasgow
Two arrested on drug charges in Glasgow
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,455 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Monday
FILE PHOTO
Sen. Mitch McConnell commends President Trump’s decision to sign COVID-19 relief legislation

Latest News

BGPD Hiring 911 Dispatchers
BGPD Hiring 911 Dispatchers
7 Day forecast
Clouds increasing before temps warm up late tonight!
The trooper went to make a traffic stop, but says 23-year-old Valdarious Starks, of Oak Grove,...
Kentucky State Police arrest Oak Grove man after pursuit
Glasgow police department vehicle / Source: City of Glasgow
Glasgow Police Department to hold safety checkpoints