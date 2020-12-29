Bowling Green Police Department hiring 911 dispatchers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an emergency or catastrophe, getting help begins with dialing 911. The person on the other end of the line is ready and prepared to connect you to the assistance you need from law enforcement, firefighters or medical services. The Bowling Green Police Department is currently hiring dispatchers.

Every 911 call in Warren County is processed through the Bowling Green Police Department Communications Center. “Most of the time people think of first responders as police officers or firefighters or EMS, when really the dispatchers are our first responders. They are the first contact that our citizens have when they are in a crisis situation, so they are a vital piece of the puzzle in getting emergency services to people that need it,” said Deputy Chief Penny Bowles.

The application deadline is January 10, 2021. Learn more about the requirements and how to apply to be a 911 dispatcher here.

