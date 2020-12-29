Bowling Green woman arrested in Glasgow on meth charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman is in jail after an attempt to serve a warrant on Calvary Drive.

India W. Hooks was arrested on December 20th after Glasgow Police found Methamphetamine, a glass pipe, pills, and drug paraphernalia in her possession.

Hooks was charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Control Substance1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Hooks was taken to the Barren County Jail and has not yet been released. Her court date is January 14th.

