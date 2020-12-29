Advertisement

Cave City woman arrested after search of her car in Glasgow

Cave City woman arrested in Glasgow
Cave City woman arrested in Glasgow(Barren County Jail)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GLASGOW , Ky. (WBKO) - Danielle M. Cowan of Cave City was arrested after a traffic stop on Leslie Avenue in Glasgow for drug related charges.

Officers received consent to search Cowan’s vehicle where they located Methamphetamine, syringes, and digital scales inside the vehicle.

Cowan was taken to the Barren County Jail and charged with Disregarding Traffic Control Device, Failure To Or Improper Signal, Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (<2 GMS Methamphetamine), and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

