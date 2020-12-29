Advertisement

Glasgow Police Department to hold safety checkpoints

Glasgow police department vehicle / Source: City of Glasgow
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department will conduct traffic safety checkpoints from Wednesday thru January 10, 2021.

The Safety Check Points will include Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road.

Officers will be enforcing laws including drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and equipment violations.

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,455 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Monday
FILE PHOTO
Sen. Mitch McConnell commends President Trump’s decision to sign COVID-19 relief legislation

