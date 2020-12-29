Glasgow Police Department to hold safety checkpoints

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department will conduct traffic safety checkpoints from Wednesday thru January 10, 2021.

The Safety Check Points will include Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road.

Officers will be enforcing laws including drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and equipment violations.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.