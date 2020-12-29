Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 update

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.

The Governor is reporting 2,990 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 261, 492 cases. 207 new cases were reported in Warren County.

On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear also reported 31 deaths related to Covid-19.

The positivity rate for Kentucky is now 8.41%

The Facial Covering Executive Order has also now been extended another 30 days. It will go into effect on January 2 at 5 p.m.

You can watch it here

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
A Kentucky man and a Mississppi man have been arrested on drug charges in Glasgow
Two arrested on drug charges in Glasgow
Bowling Green woman arrested in Glasgow on drug charges
Bowling Green woman arrested in Glasgow on meth charges
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,455 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Monday

Latest News

BGPD Hiring 911 Dispatchers
BGPD Hiring 911 Dispatchers
7 Day forecast
Clouds increasing before temps warm up late tonight!
The trooper went to make a traffic stop, but says 23-year-old Valdarious Starks, of Oak Grove,...
Kentucky State Police arrest Oak Grove man after pursuit
Glasgow police department vehicle / Source: City of Glasgow
Glasgow Police Department to hold safety checkpoints