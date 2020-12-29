Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.

The Governor is reporting 2,990 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 261, 492 cases. 207 new cases were reported in Warren County.

On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear also reported 31 deaths related to Covid-19.

The positivity rate for Kentucky is now 8.41%

The Facial Covering Executive Order has also now been extended another 30 days. It will go into effect on January 2 at 5 p.m.

