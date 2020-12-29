Advertisement

Heavy Rains to Arrive Wednesday Evening

Cold and Dry Tuesday Night
Wednesday Rains
Wednesday Rains(WBKO)
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Look for partly cloudy and cool conditions tonight before much warmer temperatures spread through out the area Wednesday. Southerly winds will bring highs around 60 tomorrow, however rain chances will increase Wednesday night. Heavy rains will overspread the area on beginning New Years Eve and New Years Day. Some models are hinting at rainfall totals between 2-3 inches, which could cause some minor flooding issues by the time this system exits late Friday night. Things should clear up by the weekend with more seasonable temperatures in the mid 40s.

