Henderson Co. reminds residents to care for outdoor pets as the temperature drops

By Jake Embrey
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky (WFIE) - Animal caretakers in Henderson County are reminding people to care for your outdoor pets as the temperature drops.

Animal Control responded to several concerned calls last week of animals being left out in the cold with no shelter.

State and local laws are put in place to protect those animals.

The Humane Society says your animals must have adequate shelter, food and unfrozen water if they are kept outdoors.

The shelter should have three walls and a roof.

Leaders say if it’s too cold for you outside, it also is for your dog.

“So if you see your neighbor and you see that your neighbor’s animal is outside with no shelter, we want to know. We want you to call us,” stated Debbie Edwards. “We want to start educating the public on what to do. But the biggest thing is to make sure that the animals are safe.”

If you believe that an animal is being left outside in cold conditions, you are asked to contact your local animal control.

