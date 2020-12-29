Advertisement

Jet’s Pizza fundraiser for BGPD officer fighting cancer

(WBKO)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A fundraiser will be held today at Jet’s Pizza in honor of a Bowling Green Police officer fighting cancer.

Officer Ed Pulley is currently fighting neuroendocrine cancer and 20% of the proceeds from orders today at Jet’s Pizza go towards his travel and medical expenses.

You can order by phone or online. You can also have your Jet’s delivered or choose curbside or store pickup.

Jet’s Pizza is located on 1625 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, KY, 42104 their number is 270-938-1001.

