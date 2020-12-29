Kentucky State Police arrest Oak Grove man after pursuit
HOPLKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday a Kentucky State Police trooper saw a 2012 Dodge Challenger traveling at a high rate of speed on the Pennyrile Parkway.
The trooper went to make a traffic stop, but says 23-year-old Valdarious Starks, of Oak Grove, began to flee. The pursuit continued three miles, until one of the vehicle’s tires burst. Police say Starks lost control, came to a stop, left the car and began to run away, leaving woman and two juveniles in the car. The people in the car were not injured.
Starks was found at a home in Oak Grove and arrested.
Starks was taken to the Christian County Detention Center where he was charged with:
- Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit (Limited Access)
- Reckless Driving
- Fleeing or Evading Police,1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)
- 3 Counts of Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree
- Driving on DUI Suspended License – 1st Offense
- 2 Counts of Failure to use Child Restraint Device in Vehicle
- Failure to Wear Seat Belts
- Leaving Scene of Accident- Failure to Render Aid or Assistance
