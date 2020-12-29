Advertisement

Kentucky State Police arrest Oak Grove man after pursuit

The trooper went to make a traffic stop, but says 23-year-old Valdarious Starks, of Oak Grove,...
The trooper went to make a traffic stop, but says 23-year-old Valdarious Starks, of Oak Grove, began to flee.(Christian County Jail)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPLKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday a Kentucky State Police trooper saw a 2012 Dodge Challenger traveling at a high rate of speed on the Pennyrile Parkway.

The trooper went to make a traffic stop, but says 23-year-old Valdarious Starks, of Oak Grove, began to flee. The pursuit continued three miles, until one of the vehicle’s tires burst. Police say Starks lost control, came to a stop, left the car and began to run away, leaving woman and two juveniles in the car. The people in the car were not injured.

Starks was found at a home in Oak Grove and arrested.

Starks was taken to the Christian County Detention Center where he was charged with:

  • Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit (Limited Access)
  • Reckless Driving
  • Fleeing or Evading Police,1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)
  • 3 Counts of Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree
  • Driving on DUI Suspended License – 1st Offense
  • 2 Counts of Failure to use Child Restraint Device in Vehicle
  • Failure to Wear Seat Belts
  • Leaving Scene of Accident- Failure to Render Aid or Assistance

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
A Kentucky man and a Mississppi man have been arrested on drug charges in Glasgow
Two arrested on drug charges in Glasgow
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,455 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Monday
FILE PHOTO
Sen. Mitch McConnell commends President Trump’s decision to sign COVID-19 relief legislation

Latest News

BGPD Hiring 911 Dispatchers
BGPD Hiring 911 Dispatchers
7 Day forecast
Clouds increasing before temps warm up late tonight!
Glasgow police department vehicle / Source: City of Glasgow
Glasgow Police Department to hold safety checkpoints
Mother to two hemophilic sons
Mother to two hemophilic sons