Nashville company selling shirts to raise money following bombing

‘Nashville Strong’ shirts are being sold for $25.00.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Nashville-based apparel company is selling shirts to raise money for those impacted by the Nashville bombing Friday.

Project 615 has “Nashville Strong” shirts for sale on their website.

The company says 100% of the profits will go to those affected by the explosion. Dozens of downtown Nashville buildings and residences were damaged by the blast.

The shirts are $25.00 each. To purchase the shirt visit the website here.

The American Red Cross is also assisting the victims.

BG artist speaks on Nashville explosion