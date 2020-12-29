Pregnant mother, young daughter killed in Christmas Day shooting in Mo.

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri family is in mourning after they say domestic violence led to the deaths of a 28-year-old mother, who was pregnant, and her 1-year-old daughter on Christmas Day.

The holidays are forever changed for the family of 28-year-old Charese Garvin, who was fatally shot along with her 1-year-old daughter Alayah Butler on Christmas Day. The mother was three months pregnant at the time.

Now, instead of boxes and wrapping paper piled sky high, a lone teddy bear sits at the end of Garvin’s driveway, a subtle reminder of the tragedy. Her father, Willie Woodard, says the nightmare began to unfold when she didn’t show up for a family Christmas dinner on Friday.

Charese Garvin, 28, was three months pregnant when she was fatally shot along with her 1-year-old daughter, Alayah Butler, on Christmas Day. (Source: Family photos, KMOV via CNN)

“When I seen her car in the yard, I knocked on the door, and nobody answered. So, I said, ‘She’s not there. That’s strange for my daughter,’” Woodard said.

After calling her and searching everywhere, Garvin’s family called police. The arriving officer was immediately concerned.

“I said, ‘Well, maybe we’ll leave,’ and she said, ‘No, something don’t feel right. Something don’t feel right about this,’” Woodard said.

About an hour later, police found the mother and daughter dead inside the home.

“What happened to my daughter and granddaughter? What all could somebody do to them?” Woodard said. “I understand you have an issue with my daughter. My granddaughter, a 1-year-old? You can’t have an issue with a 1-year-old. The only person living has an issue. You have issues if you kill and murder a 1-year-old.”

The family says they’re certain Garvin put up a fight before she was killed, trying to protect her three children who were inside the house. The two oldest children witnessed the killings on top of being left without a mother.

“We said, ‘Where is your mother?’ And she said, ‘She is in the basement dead.’ A 6-year old, she said, ‘I want to be with my mother and my sister, but I don’t want to die to be with them,’” Woodard said.

Police are searching for Garvin’s ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Timothy Brown, in relation to the case. He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. (Source: St. Louis County Police Department via Facebook)

Garvin’s family suspects domestic violence in the shooting. No suspects are in custody, but police announced Monday they are searching for Garvin’s ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Timothy Brown, in relation to the case. He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers or St. Louis County Police.

Copyright 2020 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.