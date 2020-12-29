Advertisement

President Trump signs horseracing bill into law

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - President Trump has signed the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act into law.

It was part of the 5,500-page spending bill. It creates federal oversight of medication and safety rules for all racetracks in the United States.

Congressman Andy Barr pushed for this legislation and called it “historic reform.”

Regulations would go into effect in 2022.

