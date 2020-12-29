Thousands raised for boys fighting cancer through ‘12 Days of Madison’ donation drive

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - An act of kindness in a Butler County community ended up bigger and brighter than anyone could have imagined.

The 12 Days of Madison donation drive brought in thousands of dollars for two Monroe families. Lori Smallwood decided to host the donation drive in honor of her daughter Madison, who died from cancer at the age of 12.

From Dec. 1-12, which is Madison’s birthday, Smallwood collected donations from people in the community. Her goal was to raise $2,800 to be split between two local families. She says she got that and more.

[RELATED: ‘So she’s never forgotten:’ Donation drive held for local girl who died fighting cancer]

“One-hundred seven donations came in, combination of gift cards, cash, a restaurant bag and a restaurant package for the family to enjoy, and I ended up raising over $6,800,” Smallwood said.

Smallwood says she felt compelled to choose two Monroe boys to be on the receiving end: a 7-year-old named Cody who is fighting Leukemia and a 12-year-old named Steven who is battling another kind of cancer called LCH.

“One of the moms was crying,” Smallwood said. “She was in total probably disbelief, and the other family was as well.”

Only days before Christmas, Smallwood and her son, Landon, safely delivered the donations.

Both Cody’s and Steven’s families shared statements expressing their gratitude.

Steven’s family said: “We are so humbled and overwhelmed by the generosity of the community towards our family, especially as this was done in honor of sweet Madison. She was and continues to be a bright light for so many, and we are honored to be recipients of the Twelve Days of Madison. We look forward to paying it forward to families like ours in the future and want to say thank you to Lori and all those who sent love, well wishes, prayers and gifts of kindness to Steven. We are truly blessed.”

Steven himself shared a statement saying: “I wish that every other family who has a child with cancer will stay positive and to keep fighting and never give up hope. Also, thank you to everyone who has helped me get through my situation, and I am very grateful.

Cody’s family had this to say: “First and foremost, Brad and I would like to express our upmost gratitude to Lori and the 12 Days of Madison Foundation. When we received the call that our son Cody had been chosen to receive this special donation, our hearts were touched in such an unexplainable way. Our journey thus far with Cody’s Type B ALL Leukemia has been a difficult one with many unexpected hurdles of the unknown; very similar to Madison’s experience with Osteosarcoma. After speaking more with Lori, learning more about Madison’s story, we cannot deny that there is an unfathomable connection between Madison and Cody, as well as our two families. The Smallwood family and this special foundation has brought our family a sense of peace and comfort during such a time of uncertainty. Brad, Cody and myself are overwhelmed by the amount of support we have received for Cody. Not only has our small community in Monroe rallied behind us, now the Tri-State and beyond. Just like Madison, our little boy is a warrior. The 12 Days of Madison foundation is one that our family will cherish and continue to support indefinitely.”

For Smallwood, it has been an emotional but amazing ride, and she knows in her heart that kindhearted and caring Madison would be proud of what they have done.

“It’s just something that I will keep doing to keep her memory alive for everyone else,” Smallwood said.

She adds both boys also got a copy of a book Madison put together called “Madison’s Message.”

Smallwood plans on doing the 12 Days of Madison donation drive again next year and says she is working on launching the Madison Smallwood Foundation to raise money for childhood cancer research.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.