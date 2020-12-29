Advertisement

Two weeks later, first BG healthcare workers to get COVID vaccine report little to no side effects

By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two weeks ago Monday, the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Med Center Health in Bowling Green. The hospital received the Pfizer vaccine, which was the first to be approved by the FDA.

Since that historic day, all 975 of the initial doses that came to Bowling Green have been administered to healthcare workers at The Med Center and some residents of Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care.

“Our vaccines went to our frontline workers,” Melinda Joyce, The Director of Pharmacy at Med Center Health, said. “The nurses, the providers, our EMS folks. We did vaccinate as many of those people that were frontline as we could.”

Out of those who were vaccinated, Joyce said most reported arm soreness, but other than that little to no other side effects.

“We have had a few employees that have had fever. We’ve had a few with some minor GI symptoms, but again we’ve had no serious side effects with this first round of vaccinations,” Joyce explained.

The fever and GI symptoms were warned about and expected to be reported from some people who received the vaccine.

“It shows your body is having an immune response which is what you want,” Joyce said. “If there was anything really serious that would be something different, but these more minor types of symptoms are actually good.”

Last week, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to Med Center Health’s rural facilities.

“They have also been in the process of vaccinating their frontline folks as well as our residents at our long-term care facility, and again no serious side effects have been noted from either of those locations either.”

More doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive at Med Center Health in Bowling Green this week as healthcare workers will continue to be first in line to receive the shot. The second dose to go with the initial 975 vaccines that arrived in Bowling Green two weeks ago are expected to be here by the start of next week.

