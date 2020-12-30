2 more Louisville police officers involved in Breonna Taylor investigation will be fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two more Louisville Metro Police Department officers in the Breonna Taylor case are expected to be fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

Det. Joshua Jaynes learned of the department’s intention to terminate him Tuesday evening when he was served with a notice, sources confirmed.

“Please be advised of my present intention to terminate your employment,” LMPD Interim Chief Yvette Gentry began her two-page letter to Jaynes on Tuesday.

Gentry also wrote that Jaynes will have a chance to defend himself at a pre-termination hearing with her Thursday.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Det. Myles Cosgrove, one of three LMPD officers who fired their guns during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment in March, also is expected to be fired, sources told WAVE 3 News.

Jaynes has been under investigation related to the warrant he secured, allowing the raid to occur at Taylor’s home on March 13. Taylor, 26, was shot multiple times and bled to death in the hallway of her apartment.

At issue is a statement in the warrant affidavit in which Jaynes said he verified with the U.S. Postal Inspector that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, convicted drug trafficker Jamarcus Glover, was receiving packages at Taylor’s apartment. Nine months later, there are still conflicting reports over what the U.S. Postal Inspector told investigators about those packages.

Jaynes’ attorney, Thomas Clay, said surveillance pictures of Glover, obtained before the affidavit was written by Jaynes, shows Glover picking up what appears to be a USPS package at Taylor’s home. Clay said the pictures prove Jaynes did not lie to obtain the warrant, adding that there was enough probable cause to search Taylor’s apartment without that statement.

FULL COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case

Cosgrove, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and former Det. Brett Hankison fired shots during the Taylor raid. Jaynes had requested the search warrant that Judge Mary Shaw signed the day before.

“I want whoever says that he lied on that search warrant affidavit to tell me where he lied,” Jaynes’ Attorney Thomas Clay told WAVE 3 News. “Because I provided detailed explanations of documents, photographs, every other kind of evidence you can imagine to Chief Yvette Gentry that proves he was not lying. And I want them to tell me after having reviewed the information I provided them, where he’s lying.”

Among the information Clay provided to WAVE 3 News, is a picture he says proves Glover was in fact receiving packages at Taylor’s home. The surveillance pictures show Glover entering Taylor’s home empty handed, and then leaving with what he describes as a USPS package. The pictures were taken by investigators on the Taylor case before the affidavit was written and executed.

Clay said Gentry did not respond to his multiple requests to talk about the one-inch-thick binder of information Clay provided her.

“Detective Jaynes lied when he swore ‘verified through a US Postal Inspector,’” Gentry wrote. “Detective Jaynes did not have contact with a US Postal Inspector, he received the information from Sergeant Mattingly, who got it from a Shively Police Officer. Detective Jaynes also lied when he swore a US Postal Inspector advised ‘that Jamarcus Glover has been receiving packages at 3003 Springfield Drive #4.’”

Cosgrove, Mattingly and Jaynes remained employed by LMPD as the internal investigations continued by the department’s Professional Standards Unit. That unit only investigates potential policy violations, not criminal matters. None of those officers has been charged with any crime. Hankison was fired for “blindly” firing 10 shots into Taylor’s neighbors’ apartments, according to his termination letter. He was the only one charged in relation to the raid when Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced in September that Hankison faces three counts of wanton endangerment. He has pleaded not guilty.

Multiple sources told WAVE 3 News that Gentry has been intimately involved in the PSU investigation. Those sources also said a new, full-time chief is expected to be announced within the next couple of weeks.

Lonita Baker discussed her conversation with her client, Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer, after WAVE 3 News broke the story about the two police officers receiving pre-termination letters.

“Its just one step to full justice, another step to full justice. It’s still our hope the officers will be charged,” Baker said.

Clay is adamant Jaynes’ search warrant was “ironclad” and his partner Detective Kelly Goodlett corroborated Jaynes was following up with what he was told by Mattingly. Clay says the surveillance picture shows Glover with an apparent USPS package in broad daylight.

“I think LMPD and the mayor’s office have totally botched this whole investigation,” said Clay. “They’re looking for people to throw under the bus. Joshua Jaynes is unfortunately one of those individuals thrown in the path of this bus.”

Jayne’s attorney Thomas Clay told WAVE 3 News his client wouldn’t lie if questioned under oath.

“What we have is a ‘he-said’ versus a ‘he-said, she-said,’ which for me is hardly grounds to terminate him,” Clay said.

Clay is adamant Jaynes’ search warrant was “ironclad” and his partner Detective Kelly Goodlett corroborated Jaynes was following up with what he was told by Mattingly. Clay says the surveillance picture shows Glover with an apparent USPS package in broad daylight.

“I think LMPD and the mayor’s office have totally botched this whole investigation,” said Clay. “They’re looking for people to throw under the bus. Joshua Jaynes is unfortunately one of those individuals thrown in the path of this bus.”

Clay said he will be at the pre-termination hearing for Jaynes and will litigate until appropriate action is taken.

Baker expressed her opinion that it’s another serving of justice that Cosgrove will soon be stripped of his badge and gun.

“This is something we felt could’ve been done both Chief Conrad and Schroeder had available to them,” she said, “and we’re thankful Chief Gentry did do the right thing today and make those terminations a reality.”

River City FOP responded to the notices Tuesday, saying both members will have an opportunity to have a hearing before the chief of police and respond to the information contained in the notices.

After those hearings, when the chief makes her final determinations, the FOP members have the right to appeal any discipline that may be issued.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.