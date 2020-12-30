Advertisement

2nd book club with the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park in Kentucky is inviting the public to read books along with park rangers for a second year.

Officials said in a statement that the popular Parks and Pages book club will continue in 2021 with a new theme: “The Civil War: Beyond the Battlefield.”

The statement says some discussion topics will include civilians, African-American experiences, medicine and prisoners of war.

The first selection for 2021 is “Behind the Scenes” by Elizabeth Keckley.

A discussion of the book will be held Jan. 15 at the Birthplace Visitors Center in Hodgenville and virtually on the park’s Facebook page.

