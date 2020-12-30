30,000+ dead Kentuckians removed from voter rolls

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – More than 30,000 dead voters were removed from Kentucky voter rolls.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said as of Dec. 14, 33,696 voters who had died were removed.

“There is no legitimate interest in dead people being registered to vote,” Adams said. “Our administration has made strides in cleaning up the voter rolls, and Kentuckians should have confidence in our election system.”

Adams also said 4,252 voters convicted of felonies, 3,435 voters who moved out of state, 586 voters who asked to de-register, and 242 voters judged mentally incompetent were also removed.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.