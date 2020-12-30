Advertisement

30,000+ dead Kentuckians removed from voter rolls

“There is no legitimate interest in dead people being registered to vote,” Adams said
“There is no legitimate interest in dead people being registered to vote,” Adams said(WBKO)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – More than 30,000 dead voters were removed from Kentucky voter rolls.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said as of Dec. 14, 33,696 voters who had died were removed.

“There is no legitimate interest in dead people being registered to vote,” Adams said. “Our administration has made strides in cleaning up the voter rolls, and Kentuckians should have confidence in our election system.”

Adams also said 4,252 voters convicted of felonies, 3,435 voters who moved out of state, 586 voters who asked to de-register, and 242 voters judged mentally incompetent were also removed.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can start tracking your stimulus payment this week
Bowling Green woman arrested in Glasgow on drug charges
Bowling Green woman arrested in Glasgow on meth charges
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear reporting Tuesday 2,990 new cases of Covid-19 and 31 deaths
Cave City woman arrested in Glasgow
Cave City woman arrested after search of her car in Glasgow
Two siblings are making up for lost time after spending decades apart. Priscilla Triplett says...
Kentucky siblings separated as children reunited after 40 years apart

Latest News

Warren County Public Schools extends virtual learning for elementary schools.
Warren Co. elementary schools’ attendance zones could change following proposal
Lost River Cave Snow Flurry Scurry 5K
Lost River Cave Snow Flurry Scurry 5K
Tracking showers moving into south-central Kentucky!
Tracking a cold front that brings rainfall to Kentucky!
WKU Chief of Police receives Moderna vaccine this past Saturday.
WKU Chief of Police receives Moderna vaccine