Advertisement

Franklin Police respond to early morning shooting

Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday morning, around 6:13 a.m. the Franklin Police department responded to a complaint for shots fired near the area of Green Street and Portland Avenue.

According to Franklin Police, officers heard someone yelling for help from 504 Portland Avenue.

Officers located Brian Russell inside the house with gunshot wounds.

Russel was taken to the Med Center of Franklin and then transported to another hospital where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can start tracking your stimulus payment this week
Bowling Green woman arrested in Glasgow on drug charges
Bowling Green woman arrested in Glasgow on meth charges
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear reporting Tuesday 2,990 new cases of Covid-19 and 31 deaths
Cave City woman arrested in Glasgow
Cave City woman arrested after search of her car in Glasgow
Two siblings are making up for lost time after spending decades apart. Priscilla Triplett says...
Kentucky siblings separated as children reunited after 40 years apart

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shuts door on $2,000 relief
Kentucky state auditor Mike Harmon
Kentucky auditor, wife contract coronavirus
Over 30,000 dead voters removed from Kentucky voter roll
Over 30,000 dead voters removed from Kentucky voter roll
KY COVID-19 Update 12-30-20
KY COVID-19 Update 12-30-20
Butler CO. Purifying Airflow to combat COVID-19
Butler CO. Purifying Airflow to combat COVID-19