Franklin Police respond to early morning shooting

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday morning, around 6:13 a.m. the Franklin Police department responded to a complaint for shots fired near the area of Green Street and Portland Avenue.

According to Franklin Police, officers heard someone yelling for help from 504 Portland Avenue.

Officers located Brian Russell inside the house with gunshot wounds.

Russel was taken to the Med Center of Franklin and then transported to another hospital where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

