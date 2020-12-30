Advertisement

Glasgow woman is arrested after drugs and drug paraphernalia are found in her home

Penny M. Coffey, 61, of Barren County is arrested on drug and other drug related charges.
Penny M. Coffey, 61, of Barren County is arrested on drug and other drug related charges.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - One woman is arrested after the Barren County Sheriff’s office respond to a complaint at a home on Columbia Ave.

61-year-old Penny Coffey of Glasgow is placed under arrest when law enforcement find syringes, digital scales, glass pipe, Marijuana and Methamphetamine inside the residence.

Coffey is charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense, Trafficking In Marijuana 1st Offense, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Coffey was taken to the Barren County Jail.

