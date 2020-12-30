Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 3,784 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths

By Lauren Hanson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear reported 3,784 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 29 new deaths. Among the deaths is a 93-year-old woman from Monroe County.

The positivity rate is 9.09%, 1,673 people are currently in the hospital, 433 are in the ICU and 234 are currently on a ventilator.

The top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Hardin, Pulaski and Christian. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases. Jefferson County reported 527.

“Our report for today is higher than it has been for a number of days. The progress we have made is fragile. We have to keep working and making good decisions every day,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need everybody to be safe this New Year’s Eve. Do not gather in large groups.”

The Governor said the state’s elevated positivity rate today may be the result of some labs and public testing sites closing for the holidays this week, increasing the percentage of tests conducted in medical settings where patients are already experiencing symptoms and suspect they may have the virus.

