Jet’s Pizza raises more than $1,600 for Bowling Green police officer battling cancer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Jet’s Pizza in Bowling Green hosted a fundraiser for Bowling Green Police Officer Ed Pulley, who continues to fight his battle neuroendocrine cancer.

“When I walked in the door this morning the phone was already ringing, we turned on our online orders and they were just pouring out,” Betty Glenn, the marketing director for Jet’s Pizza said.

During the business day Tuesday, 20% of all sales went to medical and travel expenses that officer Pulley is facing.

“We did do this last year and it was a success, and we wanted to continue to support our guys in uniform and him (Officer Pulley) and his family,” Glenn explained.

Jet’s Pizza hosted a fundraiser like this for Officer Pulley around this time last year. The 2019 fundraiser was able to raise $1,500 for the police officer.

“Every time we have an event we get support but when it comes to this it seems to hit home,” Glenn said.

At the end of the night on Tuesday, the restaurant was able to raise even more than last year, donating more than $1,600 from their sales to Officer Pulley. The restaurant also has a donation jar on its counter that will be out through the weekend where 100% of what is donated there will go to the police officer as well.

“This is one of the reason’s why I am on board with Jet’s is because they are big believers in giving back to the community in different ways,” Glenn explained.

The fundraiser was a success for the local restaurant as orders kept coming in all throughout the evening. Glenn wanted to thank the staff at Jet’s Pizza for working hard to complete all of the orders, as well as the Bowling Green Police Department for promoting the event, and adding to its success.

“I think if you live in a community, you want to really be apart of it and we want to support it how we can,” Glen said.

Jet’s Pizza is located on 1625 Campbell Lane if you would like to place an order or make a donation to Officer Pulley. You can also make a donation at any U.S. Bank location in Bowling Green.

