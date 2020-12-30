Kentucky auditor, wife contract coronavirus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s auditor says he and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mike Harmon said on Wednesday that his wife, Lynn, was tested Tuesday after receiving notification that she may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In the spirit of full transparency and accountability that Team #FollowTheData operates, I am announcing that my wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. Read my full statement at https://t.co/IWVzFn3WXD. pic.twitter.com/9WCvBzxmfn — Auditor Mike Harmon (@KyAuditorHarmon) December 30, 2020

Harmon said he was tested after his wife notified him. Harmon says both he and his wife have mild symptoms and are in self-isolation.

Harmon says he had received the virus vaccine a day before and still has full faith in the vaccine itself.

I was offered and gratefully received the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s important to get people back to work and kids back to school, which is why we need to get the vaccine to everyone as soon as possible. Thank you to @realDonaldTrump for #OperationWarpSpeed. pic.twitter.com/MCRLIvgIQV — Auditor Mike Harmon (@KyAuditorHarmon) December 28, 2020

Here’s my response to @TomL_Ky_Today with @KyTodayEditor about why I accepted @GovAndyBeshear’s invitation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/5tbHVMa3eZ — Auditor Mike Harmon (@KyAuditorHarmon) December 28, 2020

Mac Brown, the Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman released the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with Auditor Mike Harmon and his wife Lynn today following the news of their positive COVID-19 tests. We’re grateful for all the hard work and sacrifices of the Harmon family in serving the Commonwealth, and we ask Kentuckians to please join us in praying for Mike & Lynn’s swift recovery.”

