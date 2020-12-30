Advertisement

Kentucky auditor, wife contract coronavirus

Kentucky state auditor Mike Harmon
Kentucky state auditor Mike Harmon(WKYT)
By Associated Press and WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s auditor says he and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mike Harmon said on Wednesday that his wife, Lynn, was tested Tuesday after receiving notification that she may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Harmon said he was tested after his wife notified him. Harmon says both he and his wife have mild symptoms and are in self-isolation.

Harmon says he had received the virus vaccine a day before and still has full faith in the vaccine itself.

Mac Brown, the Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman released the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with Auditor Mike Harmon and his wife Lynn today following the news of their positive COVID-19 tests. We’re grateful for all the hard work and sacrifices of the Harmon family in serving the Commonwealth, and we ask Kentuckians to please join us in praying for Mike & Lynn’s swift recovery.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can start tracking your stimulus payment this week
Bowling Green woman arrested in Glasgow on drug charges
Bowling Green woman arrested in Glasgow on meth charges
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear reporting Tuesday 2,990 new cases of Covid-19 and 31 deaths
Cave City woman arrested in Glasgow
Cave City woman arrested after search of her car in Glasgow
Two siblings are making up for lost time after spending decades apart. Priscilla Triplett says...
Kentucky siblings separated as children reunited after 40 years apart

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shuts door on $2,000 relief
Over 30,000 dead voters removed from Kentucky voter roll
Over 30,000 dead voters removed from Kentucky voter roll
KY COVID-19 Update 12-30-20
KY COVID-19 Update 12-30-20
Butler CO. Purifying Airflow to combat COVID-19
Butler CO. Purifying Airflow to combat COVID-19