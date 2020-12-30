Kentucky auditor, wife contract coronavirus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s auditor says he and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mike Harmon said on Wednesday that his wife, Lynn, was tested Tuesday after receiving notification that she may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Harmon said he was tested after his wife notified him. Harmon says both he and his wife have mild symptoms and are in self-isolation.
Harmon says he had received the virus vaccine a day before and still has full faith in the vaccine itself.
Mac Brown, the Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman released the following statement:
“Our thoughts are with Auditor Mike Harmon and his wife Lynn today following the news of their positive COVID-19 tests. We’re grateful for all the hard work and sacrifices of the Harmon family in serving the Commonwealth, and we ask Kentuckians to please join us in praying for Mike & Lynn’s swift recovery.”
