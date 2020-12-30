Local dispatchers reflect on quick actions to resolve 911 issues on Christmas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Following the explosion in Downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, some AT&T users in the South Central Kentucky area began experiencing service problems. This included 911 operators at the Bowling Green Police Department.

Three dispatchers were working at the BGPD communication center on Christmas Day, including supervisor Ashley Rimington, Scott McDonald and Samantha McDonald, who all worked quickly to ensure the public could still contact them for help.

We are experiencing a wide-spread problem for 9-1-1. Call 911 first then 270-392-1559 or 270-393-4410. 9-1-1 is working but very slow. We will keep you updated. — BGKYPolice (@BGKYPolice) December 25, 2020

“So with our phone system, we have the text 9-1-1 box that comes through, and during that process that time the box flickered twice and we noticed an issue with the phones from there. We then proceeded to take our call of notifying whoever we needed to notify pertaining to the phone systems being down,” Samantha McDonald said.

The dispatchers had been previously trained for a situation like this involving an outage, and they used their planned procedures to help resolve the problem.

“We do have backup plans in place, one of those is to transfer to another dispatch center, however in this case that was not an option so we had to go to plan B. Our center is prepared for emergencies and they worked through it calmly and professionally as everything got stood up we had a line for citizens and we just rolled on with things that we have trained for,” Amelia Bowen, the Communications Manager for BGPD, said.

To keep you updated.... we have the ability to answer 9-1-1 on a limited basis. The lines are being transferred to desk phones and, if we have multiple calls at once, you could get voicemail. If so, our dispatchers are checking the VM frequently. — BGKYPolice (@BGKYPolice) December 25, 2020

BGPD notified the public of alternative numbers they could call, such as the two non-emergency numbers. The department also had an option to leave a voicemail to 911 if they could not get through to an operator.

“We posted the non-emergency numbers as we got additional lines stood up, but citizens were also having problems with their personal devices and being able to even call out. There were just a lot of moving parts and everyone was working together so we could get the help that everyone needed and that is the one reason we had the voicemail set up, there was just so much unknown and we just wanted that safety net with that overflow,” Bowen added.

Bowen said that they will now take what they learned from this event and implement that into training their protocols.

“We will review this and see. As I said, we have plans in place but then there is always that unknown this bomb episode we did not expect that widespread of an impact but we will add things into our protocol for future instances like this,” Bowen added.

All 911 services at the Bowling Green Police Department are now up and running properly. If you or someone you know has an emergency you are asked to dial 911.

