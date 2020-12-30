Lost River Cave’s Snow Flurry Scurry 5K goes virtual

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many of us resolve to be more active in the new year, and motivation to get outside and get some exercise will arrive this January.

The 7th annual Lost River Cave Snow Flurry Scurry 5K will be a virtual race to ensure the health and safety of all runners.

Runners may run the race route that takes you through the Greenways trails at Lost River Cave through the Shawnee neighborhood and finish at the cave entrance. Your other option is to run your 5K in your own neighborhood or favorite running track. You do have to run the Snow Flurry Scurry course to be eligible for awards.

Early bird registration is now through January 10 and costs $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

All early-bird registrants are guaranteed a t-shirt and Snow Flurry Scurry hoodies are available for pre-order until January 13.

Late registration is January 11 – January 24 and costs $30.

The virtual race will be the week of January 24 – January 30, at which time participants may also pick up their Snow Flurry Scurry t-shirts and other run swag.

Learn more about the race and sign up here.

