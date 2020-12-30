Advertisement

Man awaiting trial for murder charges dies from Covid-19

Craig Pennington faces 11 charges in connection to the disappearance of Robert Jones and...
Craig Pennington faces 11 charges in connection to the disappearance of Robert Jones and Crystal Warner.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEBANON, Ky. (AP) — A jail official says a Kentucky man charged with two counts of murder has died from COVID-19 complications while in custody awaiting trial.

Irvin Mann is chief of security for the Marion County Detention Center.

He says that 56-year-old Craig Pennington died Monday at Norton Healthcare in Louisville.

Mann said Pennington was hospitalized on Dec. 11 for shortness of breath and tested positive for COVID-19 while hospitalized.

Pennington was charged in July 2016 with killing 38-year-old Robert K. Jones and 35-year-old Crystal J. Warner.

Court records say Pennington had pleaded not guilty to the murders and was scheduled for a pretrial conference on Jan. 15.

