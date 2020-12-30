Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shuts door on $2,000 relief

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By Associated Press and WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has shut the door on President Donald Trump’s push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks.

The Republican leader says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid and he’s blocked another attempt by Democrats to force a vote.

McConnell is unwilling to budge, despite political pressure from Trump and even some fellow GOP senators. Trump wants the recently approved $600 checks increased threefold.

But McConnell is dismissing the idea of “survival checks,” saying the money would go to plenty of American households that don’t need it. McConnell’s refusal to act means Trump’s demand for more aid is all but dead.

Kentucky state auditor Mike Harmon
Kentucky auditor, wife contract coronavirus
Over 30,000 dead voters removed from Kentucky voter roll
KY COVID-19 Update 12-30-20
Butler CO. Purifying Airflow to combat COVID-19
