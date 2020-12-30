Soggy and breezy Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The final days of 2020 are upon us, and today we saw more spring-like temperatures than winter. Tonight, temps will cool overnight and into Thursday bringing temperatures into the low 50′s for a high, but your New Years Eve looks to be soggy as rain will stay into the area well into the overnight hours Friday morning.

Showers will subside New Years Day, giving way to partly cloudy skies and much warmer temperatures. Temperatures to approach the upper 60′s by Friday afternoon. However temperatures will not last that long as its expected to cool down to the upper 40′s by Saturday, and remain so till Monday. Mostly sunny skies will warm temperatures slightly to the lower 50′s by Monday, and will continue to warm up slowly through Wednesday with mostly sunny skies

