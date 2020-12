BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Hunter Smith and Brian Webb close out the last show of Sports Connection with the team captains for Purples Football, Rece Jones, and Dylan Echols.

The Duo also recap WKU’s 39-21 loss to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl as well as looking ahead to conference play for men’s basketball.

