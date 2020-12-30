Traveling during a pandemic

(WFIE) - The TSA says about 1,285,000 people passed through airport security checkpoints on Sunday.

That’s a new record, breaking the previous one set just last Wednesday, December 23.

We spoke with Ambassador Travel in Evansville, who tells us there is a way to travel, but you need to be more organized and plan ahead as much as possible.

That’s because a lot has changed with airport travel since the pandemic began.

They tell us airports are putting people on the do not fly list more than ever for not cooperating with the new pandemic standards.

Ambassador Travel says to check what the requirements are before you fly to certain locations, especially if it is out of the country because many require a negative COVID-19 test and additional paperwork.

“I visited Jamaica. I had to have a negative covid test within so many days of my arrival in Jamaica. There’s specific protocols for that,” said Connie Corbett, president of Ambassador Travel. “It had to be a CLIA-certified lab test result. Along with that, you need permission from Jamaica to enter, and that was very easy to obtain. But it’s very important to have those papers printed.”

The CDC continues to recommend postponing travel and staying home during this time of year.

Ambassador Travel says you can always plan ahead and book a vacation for later in 2021 or 2022.

The CDC says most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights because of how air is circulated and filtered on airplanes.

However, social distancing can be difficult on crowded flights. So check with your airline before you fly to see what the seating situation could look like.

