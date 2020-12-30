Advertisement

Two arrested in Metcalfe County on theft and drug charges

By Lauren Hanson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday deputies from the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office went to Beechville Road to follow up on a theft investigation. Deputies found Robyn Bilyeu and Wesley Sigurbjartsson inside a vehicle where evidence of drug activity was observed.

Deputies say both were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, various prescription-controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. The investigation led to the recovery of approximately $5,000 worth of stolen property including hand tools and an ATV. The property was returned to the owner.

Both Bilyeu and Sigurbjartsson were placed under arrest and taken to the Barren County Jail on the following charges:

Robyn Bilyeu

• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000

• Theft By Unlawful Taking ($500 or more but under $10,000)

• Illegal Possession of a Legend Drug

• Burglary 3rd Degree

Wesley Sigurbjartsson

• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree

• Burglary 3rd Degree

• Theft By Unlawful Taking ($500 or more but under $10,000)

