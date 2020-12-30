Two men arrested after firearms theft and pursuit in Grayson County

GRAYSON CO, Ky. (WBKO) - Grayson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to investigate the theft of firearms from a parked vehicle.

Once confronted, the suspects sped off nearly striking the homeowner.

The vehicle fled and the pursuit continued into Hardin County.

Kentucky State Police became involved and used stop sticks to slow the vehicle. Once the vehicle was stopped all three occupants of the car were removed.

19 year old Andrew J. Singer (left) and 18 year old Taylor B. Tucker (right) were arrested and multiple guns were found in the vehicle, including in a 17 year old’s purse.

Singer and Tucker were taken to the Grayson County Detention Center, the minor was released into parental custody.

Singer and Tucker are facing multiple charges related to the theft of firearms, drug charges, and both are facing a charge of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor.

At least one of the suspects was out on bond for a similar incident in October in Nelson County.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.