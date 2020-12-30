Advertisement

Two men arrested after firearms theft and pursuit in Grayson County

Two arrested after firearms and pursuit. Andrew Singer (left) and Taylor Tucker (right).
Two arrested after firearms and pursuit. Andrew Singer (left) and Taylor Tucker (right).(Grayson County Detention Center)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON CO, Ky. (WBKO) - Grayson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to investigate the theft of firearms from a parked vehicle.

Once confronted, the suspects sped off nearly striking the homeowner.

The vehicle fled and the pursuit continued into Hardin County.

Kentucky State Police became involved and used stop sticks to slow the vehicle. Once the vehicle was stopped all three occupants of the car were removed.

19 year old Andrew J. Singer (left) and 18 year old Taylor B. Tucker (right) were arrested and multiple guns were found in the vehicle, including in a 17 year old’s purse.

Singer and Tucker were taken to the Grayson County Detention Center, the minor was released into parental custody.

Singer and Tucker are facing multiple charges related to the theft of firearms, drug charges, and both are facing a charge of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor.

At least one of the suspects was out on bond for a similar incident in October in Nelson County.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green woman arrested in Glasgow on drug charges
Bowling Green woman arrested in Glasgow on meth charges
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear reporting Tuesday 2,990 new cases of Covid-19 and 31 deaths
Cave City woman arrested in Glasgow
Cave City woman arrested after search of her car in Glasgow
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
You can start tracking your stimulus payment this week
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

Latest News

Craig Pennington faces 11 charges in connection to the disappearance of Robert Jones and...
Man awaiting trial for murder charges dies from Covid-19
A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865...
2nd book club with the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park
Fan Cutouts Available Now!
Fan Cutouts Available Now!
Traveling During the Pandemic
Traveling during a pandemic