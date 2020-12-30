Warm, windy and eventually wet for final Wednesday of 2020!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conditions were seasonable for Tuesday as clouds increased in the region, but today those clouds really thicken up ahead of our next weather-maker! Showers will increase in coverage later today as windy conditions make us warm through the day!

Not only could you wave goodbye to 2020, but you could also wave goodbye to your trashcan as today could see wind gusts as high as 40 mph! (WBKO)

Early Wednesday morning, a strong warm front moved into the region, allowing temperatures to rise after midnight and be in the low 50s Wednesday morning. Behind the warm front, a surge of warm windy conditions will allow for temperatures to jump up to the upper 50s and low 60s early this afternoon. These warm winds will be out of the south between 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 35-40 mph possible. Secure those trash cans and holiday decorations! Skies will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy as we are under the influence of a larger, more complex system that also has a cold front to the east. This cold front will have soaking rain showers ahead and along it, and the rain should arrive to south-central Kentucky between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. with folks to the northwest seeing rain chances first and areas towards Lake Cumberland not likely seeing rain until around sunset or later.

Rain showers will increase in coverage and intensity for the overnight hours and continue through New Year’s Eve morning. Rainfall totals by New Year’s Eve midday will be between a half an inch to an inch and a half possible! The cold front passes early New Year’s Eve morning and will keep conditions cooler, but seasonable, for daytime highs. Generally, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s and low 50s possible. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with occasional showers throughout the day, though intensity will be lighter as well as coverage. Winds will be lighter too out of the northeast between 5-15 mph. This will be part one of a two part complex system that delivers soaking rains!

A second low pressure system that essentially rides the cold front will push into the region from the Gulf of Mexico and starts to deliver rain and warm conditions starting New Year’s Eve night and will continue through New Year’s Day morning! Temperatures will actually rise following the ball drop as winds will also increase from the south. Winds once again could gust 35-40 mph on New Year’s Day with winds out of the south. This will allow temperatures to rise in the mid-to-upper 60s with a few low 70s possible on home thermometers! The rain showers that develop with this second wave will start near sunset New Year’s Eve and continue through New Year’s Day morning. This will add additional rainfall amounts between a half an inch to over an inch possible. In total, rainfall amounts between Wednesday afternoon through Friday (New Year’s Day) will be between 1.5″ to 3″ in south-central Kentucky.

New Year’s Day evening will dry out as seasonable air moves back into the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy moving into the first half of the weekend with a dry day, but Saturday evening, an upper-level low will move into the region and though it will be weaker compared to the system that brings us rain Wednesday through Friday, it still has the potential to bring some stray showers possible in the evening and overnight. By Sunday, drier air moves in as high pressure settles into the region. For the first week of 2021, expect temperatures to be above normal with sunshine! Looking beyond the 7 day, temperatures will remain above normal but moisture looks to move back into the region as moisture amounts will also be above normal.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm & windy. PM Showers. High 60. Low 40. Winds S at 18 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. High 51. Low 45. Winds NE at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. AM Rain showers. Warm & windy. High 68. Low 42. Winds S at 18 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 71 (1923)

Record Low Today: -12 (1880)

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 27

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:39 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 47)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 46

Yesterday’s Low: 24

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.00″ (-2.54″)

Yearly Precip: 53.38″ (+3.75″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

