Warren Co. elementary schools’ attendance zones could change following proposal

Warren County Public Schools extends virtual learning for elementary schools.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public School District announced a redistricting proposal that could change student attendance for several elementary schools.

Warren County Schools is Kentucky’s fourth-largest school district which increases by about 400 students each year, they said.

Since 2018, WCPS has broken ground on new buildings for Cumberland Trace Elementary School and Rich Pond Elementary School.

“Each of these new facilities will accommodate the district’s continued growth by increasing student capacity,” the district said in a statement online.

As a result, some elementary school attendance zones could change including Alvaton, Briarwood, Cumberland Trace, Jody Richards, Lost River, Natcher and Warren elementary schools.

Anyone who wants to provide feedback to the Warren County Board of Education may do so by emailing their comments to boundary@warren.kyschools.us

A vote on the boundary lines will take place in February 2021.

