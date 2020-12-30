Advertisement

WKU Chief of Police receives Moderna vaccine this past Saturday.
By Allison Baker
Dec. 30, 2020
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -This past Saturday a few members of the Western Kentucky University Police Department were given the opportunity to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

Chief Mitch Walker was one of the officers chosen. He received the Moderna vaccination from the health department.

“I believe that it was important because we have a lot of interaction with the community on a day to day basis. So getting this vaccination helps protect them, as well as me and my family. So I thought that was, that was a very important thing to do,” said Chief Walker.

The Moderna vaccine does require a booster shot so the chief will return in 28 days from this past Saturday to receive his second dose.

“I am very thankful to be able to get the vaccination, I have a medical condition that puts me at a higher risk. So I am very thankful and blessed to be able to take the vaccination,” added Chief Walker.

Chief Walker also noted that he experienced no symptoms after receiving the vaccination, besides the typical arm soreness one would feel after having a vaccine.

“I didn’t have any symptoms, or anything, a little soreness in the area or you know, the injection site, but that’s pretty common when you take a shot. So but other than that, I haven’t had any problems at all,” said Chief Walker.

Chief Walker told 13 News that a majority of the officers within the police department are willing to get the vaccine once it becomes available to them.

“The majority of our police officers volunteering to take the vaccination and so we’re going to try to encourage some of the others who may be on the fence as to whether to take it or not. So, we’re hopeful that everybody will take it if they get an opportunity,” added Chief Walker.

Governor Beshear announced yesterday the allocations for vaccines for the first week in January, they are still vaccinating those who fall under the first group, which includes first responders.

